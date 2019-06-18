Megan Dahle announces run for husband’s state Assembly District 1 seat

Megan Dahle, wife of state Assemblyman Brian Dahle, said her husband isn’t handing her his seat.

“The only thing Brian has given me is his last name, which I’m very proud to have,” Megan Dahle said.

Megan Dahle, 43, announced Tuesday that she’s seeking her husband’s District 1 Assembly seat. Brian Dahle won a June 4 runoff to represent state Senate District 1, and is expected to vacate his Assembly position once the vote is certified.

That will leave an open spot on the Assembly in what his wife calls a strong Republican district.

“I’m running for our families and communities and small businesses in our district,” Megan Dahle said. “I’m excited to do this.”

Asked about her priorities, Megan Dahle pointed to vegetation management and fire safe communities. Additionally, she’s concerned about homelessness and crime she said are creeping into the edges of the Assembly district.

“It’s very complicated, but it needs to be addressed,” she added.

Megan Dahle said she’s considered entering politics, intending to wait until her husband would be forced out because of term limits. Former state Sen. Ted Gaines’ move to the state Board of Equalization, and Brian Dahle’s win in the special election to succeed him, moved up the timeline.

She and her husband are dry land wheat farmers. Megan Dahle’s political experience includes a term on the Big Valley Joint Unified School Board.

The election to fill Brian Dahle’s seat depends on the certification of the special election, expected by July 12. Dahle has said he’ll vacate his Assembly seat once that occurs. It’s expected Gov. Gavin Newsom will call for a special election once the seat becomes empty. The election would occur about four months after the governor issues the formal call.

If Megan Dahle were to win, she and her husband would be following in the steps of Gaines and his wife Beth.

An assemblyman, Ted Gaines won a special election to the state Senate in 2011. His wife Beth then won a special election to his former District 6 Assembly seat. Kevin Kiley, who lost to Brian Dahle in the June 4 election, currently holds Beth Gaines’ former Assembly seat.

