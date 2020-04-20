Meeting to replace deceased Auburn mayor canceled

Auburn Mayor Dr. William Kirby died in a plane crash near the Auburn airport Saturday morning, according to his family.

“Our family is devastated by this tragic news,” a statement posted on Facebook by a family spokesperson read. “Bill devoted decades of enthusiastic and loving support to his family, his patients and the Auburn community he loved so much. We will miss him immensely but take comfort in knowing he died while flying – one of the other loves of his life.”

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, one passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board on the case.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Kirby is survived by his son James Kirby, daughter Sarah Kirby-Gonzalez, son-in-law Adam Gonzalez, and two grandchildren, according to the family’s statement.

Last week, Kirby announced he would step down from the Auburn City Council after more than 10 years following backlash from comparing Trump supporters to the Ku Klux Klan in social media posts.

A special meeting Monday to appoint his replacement has been canceled.