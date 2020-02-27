MEET YOUR SUPERVISOR: Unopposed, Bullock set to claim Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat

Hardy Bullock will be unopposed on Tuesday’s ballot for the District 5 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Bullock, a resident of the Truckee area for roughly three decades, has worked at the Tahoe Truckee Airport for more than a decade and currently serves as the director of aviation and community services. He also recently served on the Nevada County Planning Commission before resigning due to running for the District 5 seat.

“I’ve lived in Truckee for 30 years and I’ve lived in Nevada County my whole life,” said Bullock, a 1995 graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno. “And so I really wanted to serve and give back to the community.”

The position Bullock is seeking operates as the legislative body of county government, and also serves as the governing body of the Nevada County Sanitation District No. 1 and the Nevada County Housing Authority. The board’s duties include adopting ordinances and resolutions, approving contracts for public improvement projects and conducting public hearings on matters such as zoning appeals.

Nevada County’s District 5 includes Truckee, Soda Springs, Washington, Graniteville, Hirschdale, Boca, and Floriston, along with unincorporated areas along Highways 49, 20, 89, and Interstate 80.

Bullock will take the seat of current District 5 Supervisor Richard Anderson, who opted against running for reelection.

KEY issues

The threat of destructive wildfires has been a recurring issue in the county, and one that Bullock said will be among his top priorities.

One plan outlined on his website, http://www.bullockforsupervisor.com, involves finding markets for wood products, chips, and small logs.

Bullock, who worked in the timber industry early in his life, also said he’d like the county to lead a more collaborative effort with entities like the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, U.S. Forest Service, and other major land owners in the area.

“One of the solutions on the fire side is going to be integrating with local and regional partners … collecting all of the disparate agencies and organizations and bringing them to the table,” said Bullock. “I see the county playing a pivotal role in that.”

After campaigning for several months, Bullock named climate change and the area’s natural environment as two of the issues most frequently brought up while campaigning and talking with people from around the area.

“Obviously our economy is completely dependent on the natural environment, including skiing and snow, and climate change effects that,” he said. “That was really at the forefront in many of the discussions I had in Truckee.”

Bullock also identified mental health and housing as other key issues facing the district. He said he’s also spent time speaking with those on the western side of Nevada County in order to better understand the constituents of fellow supervisors.

“Because the county is such a diverse place, being a member of that governing body, you have to be pretty comprehensive in your understanding of the county as a whole, and what the constituents on the west side of the county value and what the east side value,” said Bullock.

“In the western side they’re talking about homelessness and cannabis. Those are two issues that come up a lot, and so as a supervisor I will spend quite a bit of time trying to understand how our district affects decisions made in that part of the county,” he added. “We also have a pretty significant mental and behavioral health issue that we’re all facing and contributes to homelessness and violent crime. That’s one of the pieces that I’m really looking forward to digging into.”

Economically, Bullock said he views west and east Nevada County as areas that are intrinsically linked, giving the example of Nevada County’s agricultural areas providing the fresh, organic food that is often sought by Truckee’s restaurants and stores, while many of those who live on the west side of the county often head to Truckee and spend money recreating in the area.

“I think connecting those two sides of the county is one of the biggest roles I can play — making a vibrant economic and lifestyle connection between those two sides,” he said.

Running unopposed

Prior to announcing his campaign in August, Bullock said he’d spent the year before talking about the role a county supervisor plays with longtime community members and people who have served in local and county government, including the district’s current supervisor, Richard Anderson.

“(Anderson’s) done a lot of great work on behalf of the county and the town, both, and so when I talked with him, I really got the feeling that I could be successful in a run for that seat, and also serve and do a good job,” said Bullock.

Upon Anderson deciding not to seek a third term, Bullock made the choice to dive into his first run for office. Later, when the deadline passed for candidates to file, Bullock said he was surprised to be running unopposed, but remained steadfast in his approach to the remainder of the campaign.

“I really committed myself for three months. I was out almost every single night meeting with people, meeting with different civic organizations and groups, businesses, elected and appointed leaders,” said Bullock.

“We jumped in with both feet and we were committed to running that race,” he added. “It was surprising that nobody ran against me, but I still have to win in the March 3 primary. There could be a write-in candidate that does run against me, so I’m still campaigning. I’ve been meeting with people almost every single night.”

The event of a write-in candidate upsetting Bullock is unlikely. If elected, he will take his seat in January.

“I can spend my time learning how to do the job and serve the constituents in Nevada County, instead of putting a ton of resources into campaigning,” he said.

“I really am looking forward, if I’m elected, to serving the people of District 5 in its entirety and working hard on behalf of them.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.