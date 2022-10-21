Meet Your Merchant: Too gourd to be true — Grass Valley’s The Haunted Pumpkin Patch awaits you

Ginger Esry walks through the haunted house portion of The Haunted Pumpkin Patch in Grass Valley. The Halloween time destination is now at a new and expanded location at 13808 Retrac Way in Grass Valley.

Ginger Esry doesn’t like to be scared, but she does like to scare people.

Esry is the owner and operator of The Haunted Pumpkin Patch in Grass Valley and each year she attracts visitors from all over who delight in Halloween’s traditions of selecting the perfect pumpkin and maybe sneaking in a frightful jaunt.

“This is our thirteenth year,” Esry said, “and our second season at this farm. The majority of our patch seasons (took place) across from the fairgrounds. We ended up needing a new location and we moved the patch so we can grow and adapt and be an actual farm.”

With help from friends, family, and volunteers, Esry maintains the 19-acre parcel in Grass Valley, and come autumn gets to decorating and setting up her annual Haunted Patch.

The Haunted Pumpkin Patch’s Ginger Esry (at left) stands with her crew of family and friends that work as scarers in the haunted house, which is three times bigger than in previous years.

In an effort to cater to as many needs and wants as possible, the Haunted House part of the destination offers an adjustable scare level. Much like selecting salsa, visitors can determine how they’d like their fright, beginning with mild (only during the day and no live characters) to high (on nights and weekends only, with live characters who will scream, stalk, creep, and crawl).

Additionally, on select haunts there are bypasses and “magic lanterns” visitors can use in case the scare proves too much. As a rule, daytime haunts are intentionally less terrifying and become predictably creepier as the day progresses into darkness.

“We want everyone who wants to do (the haunt) to be able to,” Esry said. “In the pumpkin patch the only spooky thing is the 12-foot skeletons but the patch itself is not spooky. Some littles get scared so we try to keep it soft and fun and keep the creepy in the haunt. It depends on the sensitivity of the person.”

After years spent in the haunted patch Esry has detected that there are certain types of behaviors that are displayed when one is frightened.

Ginger Esry stands in the hall of spiders, that folks brave enough to enter the haunted house, must walk through in order to exit. The haunted house at The Haunted Pumpkin Patch is constantly expanding according to Esry.

“There’s a lot of different varieties of scared,” she said. “There are the screamers, the nervous gigglers, nervous talkers, those who talk big game.”

Back in the patch, Esry’s selection of pumpkins is fairly vast, and all are grown on her property without sprays.

“Just the water, the land, and love,” she said. “I do a lot of weird varieties. As many different varieties as I can possibly find. We’ve got so many pumpkins that need homes.”

The patch officially closes on October 31, but Esry is open to welcoming guests after then, as the farm continues to have an abundance of pumpkins and other fall offerings.

The Haunted Pumpkin Patch’s Ginger Esry gives a disclaimer to folks before entering the haunted house Thursday evening off of Retrac Road. Folks entering the haunted house are encouraged to use the bathroom before entering.

Esry said there is one thing she hopes for all of The Haunted Pumpkin Patch’s visitors to experience: “Come and be a kid. I don’t care what age you are; jump in the corn pit. Have a pool noodle fight. We don’t always have to feel like we are grown up. In these times it’s just too stressful and we have too much on our shoulders. Come and enjoy the beauty of things. Just have fun.

“It’s a special time for me. This is why I do it; families and friends getting together to have a little bit of a carefree moment is nice. And I like to make people scream.”

For more information please visit http://www.thehauntedpumpkinpatch.com . Entry to the pumpkin patch is free, though there is a charge for the pumpkins. Haunted House admission prices vary depending on day and time.

The Haunted Pumpkin Patch is at 13808 Retrac Way in Grass Valley.

Folks can take photos at The Haunted Pumpkin Patch, or shop for pumpkins and other treats while waiting to enter the haunted house.

Jennifer Nobles is a Staff Writer for The Union and can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.