Meet Your Merchant: Smiles and good food — Charlie’s Cafe aims to please

Kelly and Eric Grossmann have owned and operated Charlie’s Cafe in Grass Valley since 2011. The couple take pride in serving down-home food with quality ingredients.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Few would argue that a nice breakfast or brunch is a great way to wake up, and an opportunity to commingle with friends and family before carrying on with your day.

Enter Charlie’s Café, the Grass Valley institution that — following a COVID-forced hiatus — has reopened with an updated menu, fresh flooring and other adjustments.

“Every time we tried to reopen, they put new restrictions out,” said Charlie’s co-owner Eric Grossmann. “We just took the opportunity to replace the carpet, replace the linoleum, replaced the roof and redid the whole kitchen, so it worked out.”

Grossmann attended culinary school in Sacramento. He and his wife Kelly have owned the café since 2011, and throughout their ownership, they have continued to dole out classic favorites like eggs Benedict, sourdough pancakes, and chicken-and-waffles. Eric said he is partial to a number of menu items.

“The chilaquiles is outrageous,” he said. “I can never get enough of that. And the crispy chicken sandwich is outrageous too. Those are my two favorites.

“The chicken-and-waffles have been pretty popular too since we put that on the menu. And our biscuits are fresh every day; the gravy is fresh every day. We make them all from scratch. Those are kind of the staples, and we sell so much gravy especially during the winter time.”

Mascot and resident seat-keeper Charlie welcomes guests to Charlie’s Cafe. More than one person has mistaken the statue for a live person.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

The Grossmanns say there is no real secret to their success. To them it’s all about utilizing quality ingredients and friendly service.

“Quality food (is) number one,” Eric said. “It’s (Charlie’s) been around for so many years under different names and people just identify with it. I came here when I was a kid.

“It’s nice when people come back; people come back into the kitchen all the time and say how much they appreciated their meal and how good everything was. That’s what does it for me, for sure.”

Kelly is eager to help get the word out about Charlie’s and their quality ingredients and consistency.

“I would say that we’re here and open,” she said. “It’s such a small town, it kind of blows me away that people still don’t know about this place.”

The couple and their staff are excited to offer a hometown dining experience and are ready to fill hungry bellies, everything served up with a smile. What keeps Eric going, he said, is the pleasure his customers exude after finishing their meals.

Grossmann said his favorite part of running his business is the “smiles on the people’s faces and just eating good food. It’s hard to come by anymore.”

Charlie’s Café is at 145 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.