Meet Your Merchant: How about them apples? Happy Apple Kitchen welcomes autumn

Co-owner Anna Neilsen (from left), longtime employee Kristina Michael (in the window), co-owner Teresa Goodwin and longtime employee Mel Gaspara await to serve their new and longtime customers at the Happy Apple Kitchen in the Chicago Park community.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

On April 17, 1974, Marianne and Ernie Bierwagen opened a little stand on their vast Colfax Highway property, a beacon for those seeking homemade apple pie and maybe a hamburger.

48 years later, the Bierwagen’s daughters, Anna Neilsen and Teresa Goodwin continue to operate their parents’ pit-stop which over the year has developed into a restaurant—the Happy Apple Kitchen.

Serving up sandwiches, salads, burgers, chili, and the original apple pie (among other varieties), the sisters are grateful for the support of the community as they continue to dole out their mothers’ original recipes.

“We have chosen to continue to work together,” Goodwin said. “(We) really can’t take credit for the food because our mother taught us. But we’re using her recipes with a few variations so I give her the credit.

“I am proud of my parents that they actually had the courage to start this place. But I just like that people have a place to come that they just really enjoy.”

The success of the business has not been without its challenges. Like many, the restaurant had to adapt during the COVID pandemic, and made changes that have remained in place despite the lift of many mandates.

“We shut down and we had the little (to-go) window out front that hadn’t been used in 40 years,” Neilsen said. “We kind of fixed it up, and rearranged everything, put signs up, and it just took off.

“That first year of COVID business took off because people were closed down and there was a place people could come. We had our tables outside, (customers) brought their blankets and their kids; our business like tripled.”

Happy Apple Kitchen now offers no in-room dining, but are glad to provide to-go orders from the little window and also welcome diners to sit outside on their deck or on the grass that marks the edge of their farm property.

The two acknowledge that especially around fall time, visitors flock to the area to take in the scenery.

“It probably goes back to the fact that that’s what our parents did; the fall was the harvest time and they had their farm stand down there and sold apples,” Goodwin said. “It never was intended to be a full time restaurant like it is now. I mean, they opened in the spring but there’s just something about the fall and harvest time.

“It’s one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada County, I think,” Goodwin continued. “You could just sit here all afternoon. People say it’s so lovely.”

The crew at Happy Apple Kitchen continue to keep a fall time tradition alive. Their pick-up window was a hot item during the pandemic when the dine-in experience shifted to dine out.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

According to the pair, there are many regular customers who have stuck with the Happy Apple through thick and thin.

“We have a lot of regular people we know—we can cook their food before they even get out of the car,” Neilsen said. “We’ve been here for 40-some years. A lot of good old customers; friends, I call them.”

“We are part of their traditions,” added Goodwin.

Anna and Teresa show no signs of slowing down, and say their many years of experience have given them much for which to be thankful.

“I’m most proud of our longevity and the fact that I am still working with my sister,” Neilsen said. “And I think the atmosphere out here; you don’t have this anywhere else and it’s just beautiful out here.”

Happy Apple Kitchen is at 18532 Colfax Highway in Grass Valley. They can be reached at (530) 273-2822. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information please visit http://www.bierwagenshappyapplekitchen.com .

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.