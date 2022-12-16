Meet Your Merchant: Funky and fabulous

Gray Goose owner Stuey Weills looks at a photograph of Colley’s Confectionery, where her grandmother worked in the 1930s and ‘40s. Weills’ unique gift shop is just across the street.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

You could get more than you bargained for when shopping at Gray Goose in Nevada City. You might just get a local history lesson.

Owner Stuey Weills has spent the past 50 years working downtown in one capacity or another, and has owned Gray Goose for over 31 years.

Weill’s’ family has roots in Nevada City tracing back to the 1860s. Just across the street from her eclectic gift shop, her grandmother worked at Colley’s Confectionery in the 1930s and ‘40s as a soda jerk, and now her granddaughter is running one of the town’s most beloved shops a stone’s-throw away.

“I had to leave my old place (on Commercial Street) because it flooded three times,” said Weills, “so this was available and Ken Baker owns the building. Ken Baker’s father and my mother were best friends growing up. I sat in here and realized my grandmother—who never drove, her house was just up on East Broad Street—it just gave me chills, and a sense of family.”

Whether you are looking for puzzles, books, socks, jewelry, and anything kitschy, Gray Goose is a popular emporium for all that is—to borrow a word from Weills—“eclectic.” Gray Goose has earned a reputation for a humorous and artistic inventory.

“(The original owner) had crystal, artificial flowers, and jewelry,” said Weills. “I bought it from her. It was Gray Goose Antiques. I funkdified it for sure. I just changed to add a little more…sort of pushing the envelope. Not everyone is appreciative but I find it pretty amusing and maybe sort of political.

“There is no rule to what I buy. I just buy things that I would give to people.”

So synonymous with Nevada City, Weills said that it’s not uncommon for customers to just refer to her store as Stuey’s.

Offering 19 colors, Gray Goose boasts one of the largest cat clock collections in California.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“I’ve been here so long, and people know me. Some of them just call it Stuey’s instead of Gray Goose. People know they can pick up a gift pretty easily for any sex at a fair price.”

Weills selects every item that is sold in her store, from the novelty pens to the greeting cards, which she said “aren’t your Hallmark card.”

She makes every effort to buy from vendors who use minimal packaging, and also prefers to work with companies that give back to their communities. Case in point: the company Blue-Q, manufacturer of everything from socks to kitchen accessories, Weills said, is extremely philanthropic.

“I think what I am most proud of—and happy to be a recipient of—is this line Blue-Q out of Massachusetts,” she said. “They donate to environmental causes, they donate to Doctors Without Borders, they donate to hunger relief programs, and in (their home state of) Massachusetts they are the largest employer of disabled people. They are just fabulous. I am so lucky to have this line.”

In addition to making her living, Weills credits Gray Goose with offering her a chance to connect with the community and its visitors.

“I’ve had this for over 31 years. I think this is my social life. Because I have been in town so long, I have people in here who have moved away but they come in and I can (catch them up). I like it being social, and interacting with people and I have always done that.”

Customers peruse through the extensive and eclectic merchandise in Nevada City’s Gray Goose. Owner Stuey Weills has owned the store for 31 years.



“I’ve worked in this little town for over 50 years. My first job was at Rainbow Mountain Inn. For 50 years of my life I’ve been almost around the block here, which is pretty fun.

“Come in and visit. Come in and check it out and see what you think yourself.”

Gray Goose is at 230 Broad Street in Nevada City. They are open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information please call 530-265-5909.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.