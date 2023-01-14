Priya Shah has spent much of her life on the stage.
A professional ballet dancer, Shah was trained at the Oakland Ballet and then danced for the Oakland Ballet, Peninsula Ballet, Ballet Pacifica and a number of different companies. She then went on to teach ballet for 20 years at institutions including UC Berkeley.
However, her life has taken a solid pirouette with Shah now the owner and innkeeper at Flume’s End Bed & Breakfast on South Pine Street in Nevada City.
“It’s (been) exactly one year at this point,” Shah said, sitting in the communal dining room of the inn. “But, we didn’t open our doors until Valentine’s Day weekend last year. When I closed on the property, or when I was in the process, you guys had a massive storm that put Nevada City into a state of natural disaster. So, it was an interesting start because I was still training a new manager at the former hotel I was managing. And I heard there was a lot of destruction on the property and that there was no flume that existed anymore and I had fully intended on making it Flume’s End.”
When Shah arrived to evaluate the property, the deck was taken out and there were trees across the backyard and in the gorge. She said the whole flume was all but destroyed.
“It was a nightmare. So it took about six weeks to dig out of that,” she said.
Thankfully for Shah, the city got a grant from FEMA that provided funds for the flume to be rebuilt and continue its status as a historical landmark.
Now that everything has been repaired, Shah said she is enjoying her life as an innkeeper.
“I knew right from the beginning,” said Shah. “I knew I would live a classic innkeeper’s life and enjoy the property, but that the home was going to be for travelers. I was fully clear about that.
“I found (the inn) as a listing as a residential real estate listing. And it had been running as a B&B, but the past two years because of the pandemic, it had been run as a vacation rental. It was magic. Nevada City is magical. As soon as I came here, as soon as I spent more time in town, it almost felt like some sort of magnetism. I have to be here. It took about seven months to complete the transaction so I moved here and started my own version of the business.”
The space is what could be described as quaint. It has plenty of artwork that lines the walls and the communal spaces – like the living and dining rooms and kitchen – are all at once modern but honor the past. Shah learned fairly early on that the building served as a brothel back in the gold rush days, so you’ll see a number of red lamps throughout the establishment.
Shah said most of her days are spent, naturally, making guests feel welcome and keeping the dwelling tidy and clean.
“It’s always fun because I get a lot of guests who say, ‘This is my dream.’ And the first thing I say is it’s an amazing life, but you cannot be bothered by cleaning,” Shah said. “Ninety percent of the job is cleaning. Pretty much from check out to check in is cleaning and laundry.”
Luckily, Shah has the experience. When she started to feel the toll ballet was taking on her body, she thought it might be time for a career change.
“An individual who I knew had a pretty famous ballet dancer in his family, (and he) asked me at one point, ‘Priya, I think you have the skills to manage this boutique hotel.’ And I said, ‘I’ll give it a go,’” Shah said. “I have degrees, if that helps at all. I don’t if that paper really matters, but I thought maybe I was educated enough to do it. And I had kind of jumped around real estate-wise. So I said, OK.”
She ended up managing the Hotel Mac in Richmond for five years.
Now, she is happy welcoming guests to her own space. And with three dogs by her side, she does so with relative ease.
Shah said her favorite part of her profession is the people.
“The people and the artistry. The hope with the Flume is that it’s not just lodging but a place where you can come interact with a creative experience,” Shah said. “What you smell and touch and feel and taste and see, there’s interaction involved in that. So, it’s a little heavier on the theater side because that’s what I know best. How magical can we take people and sweep them away just for a moment? Because people need that.”
The Flume’s End owner said she wants guests to know that it’s their home for the time they are there.
“I always make the joke, ‘it’s not your grandmother’s inn,’” Shah said. “I think a younger generation is understanding there are different lodging opportunities that are experience-based opportunities. There are human opportunities, it’s not just a machine that you interact with. It’s home. So that’s the goal. We might have a little fur around from time to time.”
Flume’s End Bed & Breakfast is located at 317 South Pine St. in Nevada City. For more information, visit flumesend.com.