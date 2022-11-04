Meet Your Merchant: Blowing in the wind

The West Wind owner Nancy Eadington helps a customer with jewelry selection.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Blowing in the wind: Nancy Eadington owns what she refers to as her “dream store.”

Filled with jewelry, art, stemware, and more, Eadington has been at the helm of The West Wind on the corner of West Main and South Church Streets for 19 years.

“This was my dream store,” Eadington said. “I had a store in Pacific Grove for 18 years called the Woodenickel. And in 2001 we had friends up here who had been working on us for eight years to come up. They wanted us to move here and we came up to look and then found our dream house. We didn’t really expect to find our dream home but (we did).”

Eadington is proud to offer items that reflect her peaceful nature and is even more proud of the relationships she maintains with the artists who supply The West Wind’s merchandise.

Aside from jewelry and wind chimes, molded masks are a popular item at The West Wind in Grass Valley.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“It is a gallery gift store; that’s how I describe it,” said Eadington. Items not made in China. Lots of locals. I have a personal relationship with just about every artist in here. The connections I have made with my artists have been invaluable because between them and our locals it’s the only reason I survived getting through COVID.”

Eadington sites local artist Deborah Bridges responsible for the large buddha masks that hold a place in the shop and its windows, and is friends with the group who makes the wind chimes that she described as the “best quality” and are made in Virginia.

“The funny thing is that since COVID the three things I consistently sell out of is wind chimes, wine glasses, and buddhas. So what do you think people have been doing?”

The store’s name, Eadington said, was derived from a song by a musician friend of hers.

Uniquely crafted jewelry can be found at The West Wind in Grass Valley.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“I got the name from a music performer, a friend of mine from the Monterey Peninsula named Peter Muse,” said Eadington. “He wrote a song called The West Wind and it says, ‘the west wind is calling me.’ It’s a beautiful song. So we went through all these different names. We thought about, what’s our favorite song and at the same time we both said ‘The West Wind.’”

The store carries a lot of merchandise pertaining to the Yuba River and honors local beauty and talent.

“The other thing is that I was a student of the arts. I grew up in CT and my last two years in high school I had a business curriculum and so there were certain classes I had to take but the rest of my classes were art classes. So everything I have in here I personally have made or have seen made so I know how much work it takes to do it.”

The West Wind employee Rahima McCain said: “The reason why I love working at The West Wind is every day that I work, a customer comes in and says this is their favorite place and they love it here. It just makes it so lovely.”

The West Wind is at 101 South Church Street in Grass Valley.

The West Wind in Grass Valley.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email JNobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.