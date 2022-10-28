Meet Your Merchant: Blessing in disguise — Nevada City’s Solstice offers costumes and more

Laura Parker stands in the midst of her downtown Nevada City shop, Solstice, which is busy this time of year as folks search for their Halloween costumes.

Photo: Elias Funez

Many of us have been there: the dreadful moment when you realize it’s October 29 and you don’t have a Halloween costume. By now, you can’t order online as what are the chances it will arrive on time?

Nevada County, however, has a local costume/resale shop in Solstice, located in downtown Nevada City, that aims to help you find your perfect Halloween outfit.

Offering a vast array of costumes, vintage clothing, and accessories, Laura Parker opened Solstice in 2009 and has been selling an eclectic mix of goods ever since.

Considering Parker spends all year gathering Halloween costumes to sell, this time of year is predictably busy.

A wall of spooky masks await shoppers at Solstice on Pine Street in downtown Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We do resale clothing, so we buy outright or offer trade or cash the same day somebody brings in the stuff they want to sell. So they can trade for other stuff that same day,” said Parker.

Costume season for Parker and her staff of eight officially gets underway in August when many Burning Man attendees comb her racks for their wild wares. It continues, Parker said, through Halloween after which time the store returns to its usual format. A smaller and more specific costume selection is available year round.

Customers bring in costumes all year, but Parker also attends trade shows specializing in holiday disguises and occasionally will receive word that a costume company is liquidating their stock.

Those searching for that last minute accessory to their outfits can find makeup, fake blood, and other Halloween accessories at Solstice in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I often don’t stick to the trendy stuff because I don’t liquidate all of my merchandise at the end of the year because I sell costumes year round. So I try to stick to things that are more traditional or creative.

“People are so forward thinking in things that they are ahead of the game,” she continued. “I know next year there are going to be a ton of Medusa and mythological costumes because that’s what everyone is asking for this year.”

Other in-demand costumes this year?

“Always for the young boys, it’s ninjas. A lot of werewolves, vampires, witches. Witches because of the new Hocus Pocus movie but a witch is the number one costume every year, so it’s always a good seller.”

Costumes of all kinds, some new, others gently used, can be found at Solstice in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Parker encourages customers to peruse her merchandise but also said that it’s wise to ask a staff member if you don’t see what you are looking for. Back stock and hidden gems are plentiful in the shop.

“What I love most about this is that people will come in and be like, do you have a banana suit, or this or that? And we’re like, as a matter of fact we do. That’s the sense of satisfaction.”

“The community is great about creating costumes. I love that about this community, that people will come in and they’re just really good at making things fun.”

Beginning two weeks before Halloween, Parker and her staff get into the spirit, choosing costume themes for each day leading up to All Hallow’s Eve. Themes this year included Steampunk, Flower Power, and Heaven & Hell.

Solstice owner Laura Parker stands in her store surrounded by all things Halloween this week in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

“By the time Halloween rolls around people are like, ‘what are you going to be?’” said Parker. “And I’m like, whatever’s left. It’s long hours but totally worth it.”

Parker said the ultimate pay-off is when she can go out to a few parties for a short jaunt on Halloween night and see so many in the community wearing items from Solstice, and in many cases disguises she helped create.

“I love Halloween,” she said. “I get giddy around the beginning of it. It’s a lot of fun.”

Solstice is at 104 North Pine Street in Nevada City. They open at 11 a.m. and through Halloween may stay open past their listed 8 p.m. closing time to accommodate shoppers.

For more information call (530) 478-1221.

From Mike Meyers to Freddy, Leatherface and other spooky masks can be found at Solstice in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.