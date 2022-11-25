Meet Your Merchant: A sweet place

Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe owner Linda Hansen proudly displays her store’s many sweet offerings.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

In what many might consider a complete 180, Linda Hansen has gone from a 30-year career in the health club field to owning and operating Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe alongside her husband, Bill. The Hansens just celebrated the tenth anniversary of their ownership of the shop, which is on Broad Street downtown.

Featuring an extensive display of sweets, Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe covers all bases from gummy bears to jawbreakers, truffles to caramel apples.

“My daughter is our buyer,” said Hansen, “so she does most of the purchasing of the merchandise and the things we have in front of the shop. My husband and I do all the chocolates—the majority, not all—and the fudge.

“It’s time consuming but everything is in small batch; we don’t do anything and freeze it. It’s all made fresh, and we are making chocolates daily.”

Cheyanne Hecht weighs out some delights on Wednesday for a sweet-toothed customer.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

The store has become popular not only for its handmade goodies, but for its extensive selection of what Hansen refers to as “nostalgic” candies. Zotz, Jujyfruit, Big League Chew, Pez, salt water taffy, Bottle Caps—if there’s a flavor from your past you’d like to revisit, there’s a good chance Nevada City Chocolate has what you are looking for. Customers flock there for a blast from the past, said Hansen, though the most popular items, she said, lie on the chocolate side.

“It’s probably between peanut butter cups, the Nevada City Gold, and our truffles,” she noted. “That’s what we find we make the most of.”

Nevada City Gold is a specialty of the shop, a unique delight the owners describe as a “creamy, crunchy, peanut buttery, melt-in-your-mouth treat.”

Nostalgic candy is especially popular at Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe, including Nerds, Dubble Bubble, and Pixy Stix.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Using chocolate from Guittard, the Hansens create a variety of delights. The couple were drawn to the chocolatier due to their reputation not only for quality cocoa, but for the fact that they adhere to fair trade policies, and are environmentally conscious, and sustainable. The Hansens also try to use local ingredients as much as possible.

For those with a sweet tooth, owning a candy shop might feel like a dream job.

“A lot of people say that, but it is a job. But we love it. A lot of it has to do with (that) we’re making something by hand and people are enjoying it and purchasing it. There’s a real pleasure in people enjoying your food. So that’s a big part of it.”

Nostalgia carries over to the ice cream section.

Cheyanne Hecht assists a customer in finding just the right treat.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“We try to focus on carrying flavors from childhood,” Hansen said. “We’re kind of old-fashioned with a hint of being modern. If you’re going to indulge, you can get good stuff.”

After her time spent working in fitness and moving her family from the Walnut Creek area Hansen said it’s hard to be in a bad mood in a candy store set in a picturesque town.

“It’s a happy place,” she said. “We don’t get too many people who come in in a bad mood; maybe a few, but it’s a sweet place. How can you be unhappy in a place that smells so sweet?”

Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe is at 236 Broad Street in Nevada City. For more information please visit nevadacitychocolateshoppe.com or call 530-265-3448.

Jelly Bellys and Pez remain popular items amongst those shopping the store.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

To contact staff writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call (530) 477-4232.