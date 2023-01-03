The old saying goes that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
This is true, but for as long as time, people have been seeking the best version of themselves both physically and spiritually.
Enter Bodyworks Salon & Day Spa, located at 1087 East Main Street in Grass Valley. In addition to women’s, men’s and kids’ haircuts, the salon offers an array of services for those looking to achieve what they think is their best outward look.
Bodyworks’ owner Jessica Prentiss knows a thing or two about styling, having gone to barber school. In October of 2020, Prentiss took over the salon, which was originally opened 27 years ago.
Prentiss is eager for people to know she offers not only barbering services but can do a good old-fashioned hot shave.
“Bodyworks has been the longest going salon in Nevada County,” Prentiss said. “ I think I am the third or fourth owner.”
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Prentiss has spent the majority of her life in Nevada County.
“We do just about every thing there,” said Prentiss. “A lot of people don’t realize we have two barbers, two estheticians, seven cosmetologists, and manicures and pedicures, lashes, nails, spray tan, body sculpting. We pretty much do everything. You can get anything there.”
The road to owning a successful beauty salon wasn’t easy. Prentiss said she was in the medical field and had a stint as a bartender before taking the path she is on now.
“I agreed to buy (Bodyworks) before the pandemic,” she said, “but with COVID hitting we had a hard time getting permits, so it pushed it back to October (of 2020). It did affect me, and I had to shut down the second month I owned. I took the time to update (the salon).”
The salon carries a number of products, including those from Biolage, Olaplex and Pureology. They will gladly accept appointments, but due to their busy schedule, they are unable to take walk-ins.
Prentiss is passionate about what she does and is eager to help anyone find their ideal look.
“I love my job,” she said. “I like the social part, being able to work on my own time. Everything; changing how people feel about themselves, and we help a lot of charities. We do a little of everything.
It’s more than just doing hair, it’s helping the community in any way we can.”
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.