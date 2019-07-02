‘Meet the Democratic Candidates Forum’ set for July 12

Community members will have an opportunity on July 12 to meet Democratic candidates from Congressional Districts 1 and 4, where they can learn more about their platforms and plans for their campaigns. Scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at the General Gomez Arts and Event Center in downtown Auburn, candidates will include Audrey Denney, representing District 1, and Sean Frame and Brynne Kennedy representing District 4.

The Candidates Forum is sponsored by Nevada County Democrats, Indivisible Auburn, the Auburn Area Democratic Club, Sean Frame for Congress, the CD1Alliance Action, the CD4 Alliance Action and Indivisible California One. Donations are welcome. To reduce plastic use, please bring a reusable cup or glass.