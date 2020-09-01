‘Meet the Author’ with David Glubetich

Local author and dog-lover David Glubetich has released a new book called, “It’s a German Shepherd Thing.” We snagged a few minutes of time with Glubetich and asked him some questions about his latest book and life.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m a native Californian (4th generation). Born in Oakland and raised in Walnut Creek. I have four children and two step-children. My career has been primarily in real estate and in Grass Valley I previously worked for Network Realty. I am not retired and living with my wife Penelope in Penn Valley.

What brought you to this area?

I’ve been in Nevada County now for almost 20 years.

How did you get into writing?

I’ve been writing since high school. I wrote a book entitled “The Monopoly Game” in 1975 which was about buying single family homes for investment. At the time you could purchase a small three-bedroom home in Contra Costa County for about $18,000.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

I don’t have a favorite author, but possibly the first book I ever read was “Don’t Call a Man a Dog” by Will Judy first published in 1949.

What is your book about?

“It’s a German Shepherd Thing” is about German Shepherd dogs and how they live alongside their human caretakers. It goes into dog parks, indoor living, protection, off leash adventures, and how to get along with this intelligent breed. I also tell of adventures with my last German Shepherd dog Bogart, at the fairgrounds, Yuba River walks, Empire Mine, first Penn Valley dog park, and Pioneer and Condon parks. I write about growing up with German Shepherds and how they are such a great fit with children. I also tell true stories of heroic German Shepherds. It is not a training manual, but contains a lot of training hits and misses. For someone not familiar with the breed, they will find out if they have requirements German Shepherds demand of their owners.

What inspired you to write this book?

The love I’ve had for my past six German Shepherd dogs. They were all remarkable dogs.

What do you find most challenging about writing a book?

Avoiding repeating stories.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

A better understanding of this breed and why you don’t need to cross the street to avoid walking past a German Shepherd dog. It’s also a testament to how much they love and protect children.

Where can people find your book?

It’s on Amazon Kindle and with a little heads up at the Book Seller in Grass Valley.

Please describe what you’d consider your own perfect day.

A day you are in good health and with those you love, both animal and human.