facebook tracking pixel Medicinal grade giveaway: Elevation 2477’ and Cannabis Alliance host Compassionate Care giveaway | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Medicinal grade giveaway: Elevation 2477’ and Cannabis Alliance host Compassionate Care giveaway

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Emerald Bay Extracts’ sales exec Kyle McFarlin talks about some of their products, including RSO tablets used for cancer and epilepsy patients, during Wednesday’s Nevada County Compassionate Care Giveaway held at Elevation 2477’. The event was hosted by the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Compassionate Care Committee and was sponsored by local farms, gardens, labs, collectives, nurseries and others in the local cannabis industry.
Photo: Elias Funez
A CBD-dominant strain named after local cannabis advocate Wade Laughter was one of the products donated to those in need during Wednesday’s Compassionate Care Giveaway held at Elevation 2477’. Those with their IDs and current cannabis medical recommendations were able to receive free medicine, as well as talk to medical cannabis educators and providers.
Photo: Elias Funez
Penny Mores smiles with her puppy Buttons while talking with vendors during Wednesday’s Nevada County Compassionate Care Giveaway.
Photo: Elias Funez
One gram droppers of full spectrum THC cannabis oil were some of the different medicinal cannabis products offered to medical patients Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez

Cannabis
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User