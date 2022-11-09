Measure V currently losing: 345 votes separate controversial 1/2 cent sales tax issue

No on Measure V is currently leading in Nevada County by less than 350 votes. Critics of the measure were opposed to the general tax classification among other concerns.

Measure V, the ½ cent sales tax intended to help provide wildfire prevention, emergency services and disaster readiness, is currently failing according to totals released by the Nevada County Elections Office.

No on Measure V, with 50.61 percent of the vote is currently leading Yes votes, with 49.39 percent.

“I think that the voters obviously had some concerns based on the outcome,” President of Nevada County Professional Fire Fighters Local 3800 Clayton Thomas said regarding the narrow margin.

“I think it’s probably a shock to the County, but it goes to show that there could have been a better job educating the public leading up to this vote.”

When the first wave of voting results were released, Yes on Measure V was leading with 50.87 percent of the vote over No on Measure V with 49.13 percent. A second release later in the evening showed the race nearly tied and by morning results showed that No on Measure V was leading.

Currently 345 votes sit in between the No on Measure V (14,243) and Yes on Measure V (13,898) race.

According to County Elections Officials, thousands of ballots continue to await tabulation.

“It appears to be failing,” Thomas said.

Yes on Measure V would raise $12 million annually to help clear evacuation routes, improve early warning and alert systems, and to create countywide disaster plans according to campaign literature.

While the position of the Nevada County Professional Firefighters Local 3800 isn’t necessarily opposed or for Measure V, they did express concern in the wording of the measure as a “fire” tax as opposed to calling it for what it is — a vegetation mitigation tax.

“Our organization was not opposed, we were not supporting, but it clearly had some issues with it,” Thomas said.

Other concerns with Measure V involve the classification as a general tax, that would send $12 million annually to the general fund, as opposed to a special tax, that would levy funds toward a particular government project or program.

“Like you, we continue to await the final results,” Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Sue Hoek said in a statement on the Measure V race.

“We work for the community and will continue to prioritize emergency and wildfire preparedness.”

