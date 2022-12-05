Meanwhile, back at the ranch: Nevada Union District cuts ribbon on agricultural learning space

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA



Students of the Nevada Joint Union High School District now have a new opportunity to learn and a dedicated space in which to be educated.

What district officials are calling “The Ranch” recently celebrated its opening. With a log cutting (as opposed to a ribbon cutting) performed by school board member Jim Drew, the area was deemed ready for all students to exercise hands-on learning in an agricultural space.

“It’s an 86-acre ranch (donated) to the district so it’s pretty incredible,” said Noah Levinson, director of Career and Tech for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. “It needed renovations to bring it up to a 21st century learning environment. The Jennings Foundation donated money to help with the ranch. We’ve had an outpouring of community support.”

Levinson added that the Nevada County Resource Conservation District donated a wood mill to the property, the first of what organizers say they hope will be a series of contributions of equipment to enhance the property.

The location is meant mainly for agricultural students but is open to all attendees of the Nevada Union District’s schools, whether for artistic or agricultural needs.

Jordan Kohler, Director of Facilities for the district, said: “(The land) was donated by a local family trust, and we officially received the title in March 2021. There has been a lot of clean-up, trying to get things safe.”

The property lies equidistant from both Bear River and Nevada Union high schools, and is intended to offer students a place to hone their skills in raising and caring for animals. Some families, Kohler mentioned, might not have the available space on their property for students to learn their ways around husbandry.

“It’s for agricultural and recreational education and natural resources,” Kohler said. “It’s for high school students first, but we have talked with 4-H about other possibilities. So, for high school, for sure, it’s turnkey. If you need that resource and need a place to raise an animal, for sure.”

Levinson said the future looks bright for the ranch with support flooding in from many sources throughout the community.

“It’s still a work in progress,” said Levinson. “They are bringing in animal pens so students can do projects. (Students) are excited to get out there. We want it to be a working ranch and learning lab. All the ecosystems of Nevada County seem to be there.”

“There is a long-term plan to have classrooms out there,” said Kohler. “It could be a place where you could teach class for a full day. 49er Rotary funded the master plan. They did a monetary donation to help with the architects. The long-term plan is for classrooms, facilities for animal husbandry, and a place for crops.”

Though the district’s log-cutting ceremony took place last week, they are eager to have an official grand opening celebration in the spring when weather could be more pleasant.

Levinson said one of the first visits to the ranch was quite profound.

“A cow had birthed a new calf, so the kids saw that. Then we had like 10 FFA kids looking,” said Levinson. “The potential … is so much freedom out here. It’s so cool for our students to see the heritage of Nevada County with this real working ranch. It’s really a community hub.”

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.