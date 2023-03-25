If you are a local, chances are you have driven past the Broad Street beacon known as the National Exchange Hotel hundreds of times, but have you been inside recently?

After completing an extensive renovation process in 2021, the National (or “the Nash,” as many natives call it) reopened to fanfare and acclaim, boasting 38 guest rooms, a restaurant called Lola, the National Bar, event spaces, a charming market called Good Morning, and a veranda that overlooks the historic street.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.