If you are a local, chances are you have driven past the Broad Street beacon known as the National Exchange Hotel hundreds of times, but have you been inside recently?
After completing an extensive renovation process in 2021, the National (or “the Nash,” as many natives call it) reopened to fanfare and acclaim, boasting 38 guest rooms, a restaurant called Lola, the National Bar, event spaces, a charming market called Good Morning, and a veranda that overlooks the historic street.
Kate Snyder is the general manager of the property, which was originally constructed in 1856.
“It’s kind of a standard in this town that things go into winter hours due to the lack of foot traffic in town,” Snyder said, “but in one week it (will be) over and we are about to be full steam ahead for the rest of the year. It’s about to be wedding season again; a lot of groups in house. Slow season is over.”
As restaurant manager, Megan Hart coordinates the staff and helps select the items for sale in the Good Morning market.
“I am one of two restaurant managers so Jacob Van Putten and I both share that title and that role,” said Hart. “Since I have been here I was also given the role of basically creating the wine program. It was a welcome challenge, so I have been developing the program and also educating staff. So it’s a combination of making sure there is a certain standard in the dining room and the front of house staff, but also I have been given the task for curating for the shop downstairs.”
Hart said she has high hopes for the Good Morning store, and will be shifting its focus from a gift shop to one that carries a wide variety of wines and culinary selections.
Whether a tourist or a local, the National and its staff are eager to welcome guests into its rooms, all of which feature free WiFi, Beautyrest Black Label mattresses, carefully chosen décor, and Italian linens. Your furry friends are welcome also, just not in the dining room.
Some sought refuge in the space during the storms that have plagued the area since the new year.
“There were a lot of folks traveling to Truckee who got stuck here,” said Snyder. “And a lot of people who were just out of power and wanted a shower and to be able to charge their phone and have internet to work. We didn’t have power for about a day and a half so that was pretty challenging. But we re-opened right when it came back on.”
The hotel is intent on keeping things fresh, and offering a variety of events that help them do so.
“We brought back karaoke recently,” Snyder continued. “The town had been asking for us to bring (it) back. We’re calling it Old Nash Night every month. All of the programming is on Wednesdays in the bar and it alternates, and we try to keep it different. There’s a space here for all sorts of interests.”
The hospitality business is not always easy, as so many components are necessary to ensure guests are happy, safe, and — most importantly — comfortable. Snyder and Hart literally spend each day preparing the property for weary travelers looking for a positive experience.
Some in the area were hesitant to welcome the changes the National made during its renovation, which Megan Hart said comes with the territory.
“I think what happens is that everyone who has been here for a long period of time feels a sense of ownership — like, this is my National. This is my town. This is my river,” she said. “All the things that make people feel at home in a place, they are attached to. So when things change it can be a welcome thing; it can go either way.”
Before the renovations, the third floor of the structure was condemned and by law no one was allowed on that level. The swimming pool that once took up the back lot has been filled in with a level grass area, suitable for outdoor events. The changes have enhanced what has been a grand building in town for so long.
“It’s really gratifying when people are like, thank you so much!” Hart said. “I didn’t pound any nails but now that I am here I also have a sense of ownership. There is a sense of pride. You just have to hope that all the work we do every day to make this a place where people — locals and tourists alike — feel comfortable and at home and cared for.”
“I think that we’re a very approachable bunch,” chimed in Snyder. “I feel like everyone was so comfortable with the old National and it might look like a fancy room but it’s a very approachable building, a very approachable staff. So many of our staff have been here since day one.”
The National Exchange Hotel is at 211 Broad St. in Nevada City.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.