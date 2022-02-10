‘Meaningful calls’: Feb. 11 is National 211 day

Friday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, when people celebrate the individuals behind the life enhancing services of 211 call centers.

211 Connecting Point is Nevada County’s free, multilingual information and referral call center. Residents may dial 2-1-1 to receive 24/7 live assistance and connect with community and health resources and services including senior care, transportation, housing assistance, suicide prevention and disaster services.

211 Connecting Point serves Nevada County, Placer County, and the Tahoe-Truckee region. According to Call Center Program Manager Lindsay Gordon, 211 is successful as a result of “a combination of compassionate and knowledgeable call agents, dedicated resource specialists, partnering nonprofit and county agencies committed to serving our community, and every resident who calls us.”

Most recently, 211 responded to over 5,000 resident calls during the 15-day Winter Storm Event and resulting power outage. In partnership with Nevada County Social Services and Emergency Operations Center, 211 Connecting Point provided compassion with up-to-date information, and the ability to document the needs of our community members.

Call agent Micah Cone shares what he loves most about his work.





“One of the most meaningful calls I’ve ever received was from an older gentleman during Christmastime,” Cone said in a news release. “He needed a few phone numbers, but he really just wanted to talk to someone.

“He told me he sang a killer ‘Blue Christmas’ by Elvis, and then started singing. I know the song, so I sang with him, in harmony. It was one of the sweetest moments of both my professional and personal life.”

Another call agent, Jessica Thomas shares, “I love having the chance to talk with members of the community and the opportunities to assist them when needed. Most of the calls I take are meaningful, but I was able to connect with a caller who was just beginning her journey of leaving her domestic violence situation.

“She expressed fear and uncertainty, and though her problems were not solved during our conversation, she was able to vent some emotions and hopefully feel empathy coming from me.”

In a nutshell, helping people is the reason why 211 call agents do what they do.

Nevada County residents can access 211 by calling 2-1-1, or 1-833-DIAL211; for TTY 1-844-521-6697; by texting their zip code to 898211 (your text plan’s rates will apply); or visiting 211ConnectingPoint.org to access the online searchable database and email or chat with specialists.

Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point