Meals on Wheels Program expands services to North San Juan

FROM A RELEASE:

“As the need for meals among our older population continues to rise dramatically,” Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti announced in a press release, “starting in April, the Meals on Wheels Program, in collaboration with the North San Juan Community Center, will expand to this area.

“Seniors who are frail, homebound, and have no access to meals are at a high risk for malnutrition,” she explained, “and the Meals on Wheels Program provides nutritious meals to seniors in need. Volunteers play a vital role that goes beyond simply delivering food. Since many of the seniors we serve live alone, the friendly, caring volunteers may be their only source of social interaction, as well as an important link to their community.”

North San Juan Community Center Board President Sue Bauer agreed wholeheartedly. “Supporting those over 60 is one of our many goals, and this collaborative effort will bring meals and resources to help seniors to continue to age in their homes and in the community they love.”

To enroll in this vital program or to volunteer to be a Meals on Wheels volunteer, please contact phone Sue Bauer at 530-292-9525.

Gold Country Senior Services has served Nevada County’s older residents since 1976, with programs that provide meals, firewood, case-management services and more to help them live independently for as long as possible. Meanwhile, plans continue to establish Nevada County’s very first Senior Center in Grass Valley.

Source: Gold Country Senior Services