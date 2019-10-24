Meals on Wheels Halloween fun

Robin Smith dons her plate-of-spaghetti Halloween costume as a way to promote the Meals on Wheels program coordinated by Gold Country Community Services. A volunteer driver for the program, Smith will be wearing her costume while delivering hot meals to home-bound seniors on Halloween. Meals on Wheels is currently looking for friendly volunteers to join their team to deliver meals once a week. To learn more, call 530-273-4961 and ask for Charity Bryson.