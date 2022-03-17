Meals available for homebound seniors
To help meet the increasing needs of homebound local seniors, Gold Country Senior Services is preparing meals, made by the Gold Country kitchen staff. Meals on Wheels volunteers make deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while similar meals are available for drive-through pick-up at the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Phone 530-273-4961 to register. Visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org for further information.
