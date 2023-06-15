Fire season showed that it is fully underway in Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Thursday as vegetation fires spread in locations ranging from the two acre Excelsior Point fire near the upper reaches of Highway 20, to the 95 acre Scott Fire in the Marysville Road region of Yuba County, which prompted evacuations there.

Closer to Grass Valley, the 4 to 6 acre McCourtney Fire prompted evacuation warnings which were quickly lifted after forward progress of the fire was stopped with the help of air support in the form of air tankers and helitack, dozers, and hand crews among others.