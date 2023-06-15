Fire season showed that it is fully underway in Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Thursday as vegetation fires spread in locations ranging from the two acre Excelsior Point fire near the upper reaches of Highway 20, to the 95 acre Scott Fire in the Marysville Road region of Yuba County, which prompted evacuations there.
Closer to Grass Valley, the 4 to 6 acre McCourtney Fire prompted evacuation warnings which were quickly lifted after forward progress of the fire was stopped with the help of air support in the form of air tankers and helitack, dozers, and hand crews among others.
The McCourtney fire was first reported at about 4:20 p.m and was reportedly spreading at a rapid rate with three structures being threatened off of American Ranch Court.
Helitack arrived on scene around 4:48 p.m. Tahoe National Forest crews arrived around 5:02 p.m. while other hand crews did what they could to tame the blaze.
Forward progress of the fire was stopped just after 5 p.m. and evacuation warnings for Zone NCO-E060 were lifted about 45 minutes later.
According to the incident command, the McCourtney Fire was the result of an escaped burn that was in compliance but, “got away from him”.
Meanwhile, the Scott Fire, which was reported at about 3:50 p.m. off of Scott Grant Road, continued to burn. The incident was initially multiple fires burning at a moderate rate of spread in the vicinity. Two of the fires grew together while one was separate and were all mapped at about 95 acres.
A call for people trapped in a home on fire came off of Cross Star Trail at about 4:20 p.m. Grass Valley air tankers 88 and 89 were released from the incident about an hour later as progress was made on the fire.
The Excelsior Fire, initially reported at 10 acres, then resized at jusat over 2 acres, provided tough access for firefighters and engines which utilized helicopter water drops to aid in their containment of the fire.
By 2:20 p.m. firefighters working the Excelsior fire reported 25 percent containment of the fire.