McCourtney Road Transfer Station to start accepting hazardous household waste
The McCourtney Road Transfer Station will begin accepting household hazardous waste and metal drop-offs beginning Wednesday, a news release states.
Household hazardous waste includes aerosol cans, propane tanks, household cleaners, paints and batteries. Items not accepted include ammunition, asbestos and medication.
Metal drop-off items include materials that are at least 85% metal, like tire rims, lawn mowers, barbecues and playground sets.
Customers must wear masks, stay in their vehicles unless directed by staff and have their items in a pickup bed, or unlocked trunk or hatchback.
Trash, green waste and comingled recycling are still accepted at the transfer station.
The transfer station is at 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley.
— The Union staff
