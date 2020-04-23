McCourtney Road Transfer Station to limit access to 200 vehicles a day
The McCourtney Road Transfer Station will limit customer access to 200 vehicles per day to manage the volume of transactions during the shelter-in-place order, a news release states.
Limited access will begin Wednesday. There will be a limit of one visit per customer per week.
An average of more than 422 customers a day have visited the McCourtney Road Transfer Station since a statewide shelter-in-place order was issued, placing both themselves and facility workers in needless risk during an unprecedented pandemic.
Despite public outreach by both Nevada County and Waste Management, customers continue to access the transfer station in larger numbers than before the shelter in place was ordered.
Only 200 vehicles will be permitted daily. All other vehicles will be turned away.
Source: Waste Management
