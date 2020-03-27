McCourtney Road Transfer Station temporarily limits operations

From a release:

Public access to the McCourtney Road Transfer Station is temporarily limited to the disposal of co-mingled recycling, green waste and municipal solid waste (trash).​

​

This is a temporary action is being taken to protect our employees and the community as we implement social distancing at our site and minimize contact between customers and employees while also encouraging residents to abide by California’s shelter-in-place mandate.​

​

Curbside collection is not affected and will continue as normal. However, all drop off events and collections of non-containerized debris, including the bag and tag program and used oil and oil filter collections are postponed.​

​

Customers must place all materials in a cart for collection.​

​

Customers are encouraged to visit wm.com/alerts for detailed and up-to-date information about closures in their area. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for automatic alerts online at wm.com/mypreferences.​

Source: Waste Management

​