McClintock, Morse lead 4th District House race

Votes are still being counted for California's 4th congressional district candidates with Republican incumbent Tom McClintock in the lead with 50.9 percent of the vote. Jessica Morse is currently in second at 19.2 percent and Regina Bateson at 13.9 percent.

Only 19.4 percent of the votes had been reported by press time (See TheUnion.com for complete results).

"I think it's very early in the night and it's close enough that we're still waiting for more results to get in," said Emma Lindsey-Severns, Bateson's campaign manager.

Morse's campaign manager, Makaiah Mohler, said that Morse will not have a statement until the results are complete.

Jon Huey, McClintock's campaign manager said the Congressman will not have a statement available until Wednesday morning.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com