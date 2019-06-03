‘May Match’ extended to help homeless Nevada County neighbors

Former Hospitality House guest Kelly Case recently celebrated two months in his new home. “The Hospitality House did help me out me a lot,” he said. “Without them, I don’t know what I would have done."

Submitted by Ashley Quadros

Anonymous benefactors rallied together in May to raise funds for Hospitality House through a generous matching opportunity, which has now been extended to June 15. The ‘May Match’ gives everyone in the community a chance to have his or her donation to Hospitality House automatically doubled dollar-for-dollar, up to $30,000. The original offer expired May 31, but the benefactors have stepped up and generously extended the offer for two more weeks.

“This extension means a lot for our community,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “Hundreds of people are living without homes on the street, and this tremendous offering will work to get people into shelter and connected to services.”

In 2018, the community supported 120 people struggling with homelessness to return to permanent supportive housing, regaining self-sufficiency in the process.

“Finding housing for those seeking to transition off of the street has it challenges,” added Baglietto. “And, it takes the continued generosity of our community to advance this work. We are fortunate to live in a place where people care as much as they do.”

Through June 15, every donation, big or small, will be matched and help someone in need. Donations to Hospitality House can be made in a number of ways:

Mail donations to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, Calif. 95945.

Make a secure donation online at http://www.hhshelter.org.

Drop off your donation in person at the administrative office, located at 466 Brunswick Way in Grass Valley.

Make a donation over the phone by credit card by calling 530-615-0852.