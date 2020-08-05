Maximum enforcement in effect for illegal parking along Tahoe’s East Shore

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement on illegal parking along Highway 28 on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The highway patrol said this weekend that maximum enforcement is in effect for the Highway 28 corridor between Incline Village and U.S. Highway 50. Citations will be issued at the maximum amount and vehicles will be towed.

“Every single day, we’re receiving 911 calls due to the gridlock and illegally parked vehicles blocking travel lanes on SR-28,” a press release states. “When you park in no parking areas or over the solid white lane line (aka the fog line), you create serious congestion and jeopardize the safety of passing motorists, cyclists, recreating pedestrians, small children and animals. Lately, this has also led to road rage and brandishing calls.”

Throughout the summer, troopers and Nevada State Parks have been issuing citations as a deterrent, including writing hundreds of tickets on the Fourth of July weekend, but the problem persists. Earlier in the year, the highway patrol wrote 67 citations in two hours.

“For some visitors, the cost of the citation was just factored in as part of the trip,” the release states.

The highway patrol recommends that visitors arrive early and park legally so their car is there when returning from a day at the lake.

The cost of a citation for parking in “no parking” areas or over the fog line is $305, which does not include getting the car back.

Foot traffic into Sand Harbor State Park is still prohibited through the East Shore Trail, which will be temporarily closed this week.