On April 17th, Matthew Kelley will start as Nevada County’s Code and Cannabis Compliance Director. Kelley has over 15 years of land-use planning and regulatory compliance experience working in the public sector.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community in this new role to problem-solve issues that are important to us all, from the complexities of an emerging industry like cannabis to where code intersects with housing,” said Kelley. “Code Compliance is a regulatory department, but it also provides an opportunity to listen to our property owners and cannabis farmers and work together to understand and support their goals while protecting the environment and ensuring safe housing for residents.”