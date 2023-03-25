Staff Writer
Grass Valley’s Matthew Coulter appeared in Nevada County Superior Court earlier this week stemming from a violation of a pre-trial release according to Judge Kelly Babineau.
Coulter, who frequently speaks during public comment periods at local government meetings, is now only allowed to speak or participate in public meetings in Grass Valley or Nevada City by ZOOM or phone call during the meeting until his next court date on April 21.
“I recognize the condition of the real parties involved, and that there is a threat to public safety,” Judge Babineau said.
The defense team representing Coulter and the prosecution representing the City of Grass Valley worked out an agreement prior to the court decision, which Judge Babineau allowed.
“I have never had a problem in a Nevada City meeting or with anyone up there,” Coulter said. “There is no reason I should be restricted from those meetings.”
Even though Coulter has multiple restraining orders and other charges involving council members and city employees, Judge Babineau recognized Coulter’s First Amendment rights to free speech when determining if Coulter would be allowed to attend and participate in further public meetings involving city government.
“The gravity of a citizen’s First Amendment rights is recognized here. I can not infringe on free speech rights,” Judge Babineau said. “The Brown Act…protects the right and opportunity to participate… however people can be removed if disruptive.”
A motion to consolidate all charges from the recent years into the next court appearance was filed and agreed to by the judge. Some charges are misdemeanors and one felony where Coulter is accused of scratching a vehicle, according to Coulter.
“I did review all of the cases and restraining orders. They are of varying severity,” Judge Babineau said.
Thomas Angell, Nevada County public defender, and attorney Patrick H. Dwyer will assist Coulter at the next scheduled return to Nevada County Courthouse, Department Four on April 21 at 9 a.m. session under Judge Candace S. Heidelberger.
The most recent violation took place on March 15. It stemmed from a disruption that occurred during a Grass Valley city council meeting where individuals were talking and distracting Coulter during his three minutes of public comment from the back of the room, according to Coulter.
Coulter then did the same while the next speaker was at the podium. Coulter described how he was already agitated because while at the meeting as Coulter said he was served legal papers.
“Before I go into a meeting, I have to give notice, get searched and I may not bring in a bag,” Coulter said. “I was wound up that night. My paper server was there legally serving me.”
The court-ordered searches are done in a professional manner by officers wearing body cameras to document each search, according to Grass Valley Police Department Deputy Chief Steve Johnson.
“Because of his past behavior, a judge in Nevada County has issued a restraining order… Part of that is he is subject to physical search before he goes to that meeting because of everybody’s concern about his behavior,” Johnson said.
Coulter has said he is not a threat to public safety. He describes himself as a pacifist, and has been left with injuries as an Army airborne veteran. He said he is a 60-year-old in the body of an 80-year-old. He doesn’t want to physically harm anyone, according to Coulter.
“It’s outrageous. They’re fabricating me into something I am not,” Coulter said.
With the many restraining orders issued from local government employees and council members, Coulter says he is in violation almost anywhere he goes, sometimes unaware that he is too near someone, perhaps contracted, with the city of Grass Valley.
Coulter referenced video footage where two unidentified construction workers approached him walking his bicycle through a parking lot and attacked him physically, kicking him while he laid motionless on the ground. The footage has since been widely shared.
“I’m an easy target,” Coulter said.
At the Grass Valley City Council meeting on March 15, Coulter was warned several times by Mayor Jan Arbuckle leading the meeting to quiet down while other citizens were speaking at the dais.
No one else was given warnings for their distracting behavior, according to Coulter.
Arbuckle warned Coulter that he would be removed from City Hall if he continued to disrupt the proceedings. Several times Arbuckle told Coulter to sit down; however, due to physical injuries causing him pain, according to Coulter, he insisted on standing.
The disruption continued in the lobby and voices in the parking lot could be heard from inside the council chambers, according to a member of the audience.
“What we’ve seen is an escalation in behavior at council meetings and public meetings and a general hostility towards anyone connected with the city or county governments,” Johnson said.
Johnson, and other law enforcement and government officials, have the task of weighing what is freedom of speech, and what is the disruption of government.
Members of the public have the First Amendment right to participate in meetings, but when one individual is continuously disruptive, intimidating and angry, it causes members of the public to remove themselves from the process because they don’t feel safe at meetings, according to Johnson.
During the March 15 meeting, Coulter could be heard being interrupted and talking to members of the public during the public comment period of the meeting. During those interruptions, Coulter could be seen turning and making obscene gestures to the members of the audience.
“There was a young family there, it broke my heart, the child was maybe five or six, smiling, happy to meet the mayor and the fire chief,” Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Brian Blakemore said. “The child was witness to that...the fear and the amount of fright that he was visibly experiencing, led to his parents removing him from the gallery.”
Coulter made threats to defecate on the doorsteps of one local merchant simply because she turned around and asked him to be quiet, according to Johnson.
The disruption was directed at everyone in the audience and in the lobby, not just toward the city council members, according to another downtown merchant who routinely requests that officers escort her to her vehicle in the parking lot after meetings because of the intimidating behavior Coulter has expressed.
According to Nevada County law enforcement agencies, over 20 restraining orders have been served against Coulter. There have been 208 calls for service involving Coulter since January 1, 2020, with 156 specifically in Grass Valley.
“The majority of those are when he has been the reporting party,” Blakemore said. “Instances where he has been arrested or accused of something is a more modest number — 32. There are a handful where he was present at an incident, but not involved.”
The large amounts of time and resources that agencies like GVPD utilize to respond to calls related to Coulter takes up time and resources that could serve the community in different ways.
“Based on the amount of hostility that was felt at that March 15 meeting, I not only called in one officer but another one beyond that,” Blakemore said. “I escalated the amount of police presence because it was reaching a point where there was a growing tension that was palpable in the room.”
Coulter believes a lot of hostility towards him stems from his history of being a community watchdog and frequent commenter of public comments at government meetings, including when he was critical of Grass Valley officials and local contractors that he claims were complicit in the creation of the Freeman Lane sinkhole back in 2017.
Reporting on what he believes to be environmental concerns and violations throughout the community have caused positive change, according to Coulter.
“I’ve even gotten the CEO (Alison Lehman) to verbalize that in meetings, that I bring up things that are important,” Coulter said.
In the past, Coulter has reported on homeless people with out of control fires, toxic mine issues off of Allison Ranch Road, and air quality issues during the recent Memorial Park construction.
“I will physically go to some place and take photos. I witness it for a period of time getting photos and videos,” Coulter said, recalling times when he would show Grass Valley officials photos of issues that would then get resolved after his involvement.
“And that’s what I expect of my government officials,” Coulter said. “I don’t expect them to attack me for it.”
Coulter is concerned about not being able to participate in person during upcoming meetings regarding the proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine, as well as Brownsfield cleanup meetings due to the recent judge’s decision.
“There are First Amendment protections and Brown Act protections for people’s Constitutional rights to criticize government. We totally get that,” Blakemore said. “But when that hostility from one individual is coupled with that person following these people or being in these people’s yards, or being outside their homes, or outside their businesses, and accosting their employees, that needs to be taken into consideration.”
Grass Valley officials are hoping that Coulter can participate virtually for meetings as he has shown he has been able to do so in the past, and have denied his recent requests for special accommodations at public meetings based on their surveillance of him.
”It is not readily apparent that you have the mobility issue you claim,” Grass Valley Assistant City Attorney Jon R. di Cristina wrote to Coulter. “You are regularly seen walking and riding your bike in public without apparent problems.”