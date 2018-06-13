MASTERS TRACK & FIELD: Sierra Gold shines in San Mateo

With a dominant group effort the Sierra Gold masters track and field squad claimed first place as a team in both the men's and women's competition at the USATF Pacific Masters Track and Field Championships held Sunday at the College of San Mateo.

The 25 competing members from Sierra Gold combined to earn 40 individual first place finishes, 12 second place marks and three third-place finishes.

Sierra Gold's men accumulated 215.554 points, which was more than 95 points higher than the second place men's team. The Sierra Gold women tallied 145.857 points, which was more than 35 points better than the second place women's team.

"They are learning how to compete as a team," said Sierra Gold coach Clyde Lehman, citing the camaraderie among team members. "They care about each other and want to do anything they can to help the team. And, that just thrills me."

MAKING THEIR PRESENCE KNOWN

Highlighting the Sierra Gold showing in San Mateo were several team members earning top-10 national and worldwide marks in their respective age and gender divisions.

Sierra Gold's Lynne Hurrell shined in the women's (80-84) 800-meter and 1,500-meter races, winning both. Her time of 4 minutes, 32.28 seconds in the 800m and mark of 8:27.72 in the 1,500 are both tops in the world in her age and gender category this year.

Competing in the men's (70-74) 2,000m steeplechase, Drue Mathies took first place with a time of 10:05.37, which is best in the nation and fourth in the world this year.

Durelle Schimek won the women's (50-54) javelin with a throw of 35.63-meters, which is best in the nation and second in the world.

Inka Mims impressed in the women's (55-59) 10,000m race, placing first with a time of 43:09.22, which is first in the United States and third in the world.

Makie Ohler made her presence known in the women's (55-59) 5,000m and 1,500m by winning both races. Ohler's mark of 20:32.03 in the 5,000m is first in the nation and fourth in the world. Her time of 5:29.93 in the 1,500m is second in the U.S. and sixth in the world.

Roger Parnell put together a strong showing with first place finishes in the men's (65-69) long jump, 100m and 200m. Parnell's long jump mark of 4.93m is best in the nation and third in the world. His time of 13.17 in the 100m ranked him fifth in the nation, and his 200m time of 28.66 was sixth in the nation.

In the men's (60-64) long jump, Bob Thurman won with a leap of 4.82m which placed him sixth in the nation.

Bill Wilson was also strong in the long jump, placing first in the men's (70-74) category with a mark of 3.86 meters, which was good enough for 10th in the nation this year.

Also shining for Sierra Gold was Kathy Slouber, who won four throwing events in the women's (65-69) category. Slouber was first in the weight throw, discus, hammer throw and shot put.

HOME MEET

The local track and field team, which boasts around 60 members, will now turn its attention to Saturday's Sierra Gold Masters Track and Field Festival it hosts at Nevada Union's Hooper Stadium and nearby fields.

The annual event is now in its third year and will feature its usual high level of competition.

"This is not hyperbole, there will be some of the best Masters athletes in the world competing," said Lehman, adding he expects more than 200 athletes to participate.

Saturday's track and field festival gets started at 8:30 a.m. with distance running events and continues throughout the day.

The event will hold an "opening ceremony" at 5 p.m. which will include Taiko drumming and the popular Heroes' Relay which pits local law enforcement agencies, fire agencies and search and rescue agencies against each other in a 4×100 relay.

At last year's festival, 14 different athletes set marks that were top-10 in the world.

Lehman said the event has grown fast in its short tenure, and gave credit to his wife Kathy Lehman for her dedicated work pulling it all together.

The Sierra Gold Track and Field Festival is free to attend. For more information contact Clyde Lehman at coachclyde1@gmail.com or by phone at 530-470-8697.

