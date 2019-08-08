Master woodturner’s work on display at Grass Valley evening reception

The Gallery at Grass Valley Courtyard Suites will host an artist’s reception featuring master woodturner Bill Juhl from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today. The event will include original art, complimentary wine and snacks, a no-host bar and a signature art cocktail. Juhl will be on hand to meet guests and discuss his work. Courtyard Suites is located at 210 North Auburn St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.GVCourtyardSuites.com.