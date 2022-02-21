Masks optional: Nevada Joint Union to relax enforcement of school mask mandate, hold special board meeting

Nevada Joint Union students now have a choice about masks.

In a message to district families, students, and staff on Monday, the Nevada Joint Union High School District stated that the enforcement of student mask usage would consist of “educating students and asking them to mask,” but would no longer include exclusion from class or school-related activities if they do not do so.

The change is set to go into effect Monday, according to the message.

“What prompted this was the district’s inability to effectively enforce the state’s mask mandate,” said District Superintendent Brett McFadden on the decision. “And the tough thing is … that when the state, a couple of weeks ago, made the announcement that it was changing its indoor mask policy but keeping it in place for schools, while at the same time there was a Super Bowl held and almost no one was wearing masks in that environment … it’s becoming harder and harder to enforce something where other adults and policy makers aren’t adhering to it.”

Last Tuesday, district students as well as adults protested enforcement of the statewide school mask mandate in front of Nevada Union High School’s campus.





According to McFadden, the district has been tasked with balancing a number of factors — complying with the state’s order; complying with the agreements it has with both of its employee unions, saying that it would enforce and meet current standards; and trying to maintain the health and safety of employees and students.

As of last week, he said Monday, doing this became “more and more untenable, to the point that we don’t have the ability to enforce it effectively and be able to maintain a good learning environment for all students.”

“On the evening of Tuesday, February 22, the district’s Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to consider adoption of a resolution supporting this administrative action,” stated the district’s message.

According to the board agenda for the special meeting, it will take place at 6 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, and the public will also be able to view it by Zoom.

SPECIAL MEETING

Asked about the special meeting, McFadden stated that the resolution set to be considered by the district’s board of trustees “would ratify the administrative decision that we are taking right now.”

However, the change in enforcement will be taking effect immediately, he clarified.

“I believe that I have the ability as a superintendent to take this action, and then the board can weigh in on the matter (Tuesday) evening,” he said. “I believe that the board will support this action strongly.”

In its message Monday, district administration clarified that the district “may need to enforce masking requirements more stringently” in some cases, and in specific areas of its campuses, due to certain underlying health challenges in some staff and students.

In addition, in the case that a district school or program is located off district-owned campuses, for example at Sierra College, it is subject to the masking requirements set in place by that facility, the district said.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com