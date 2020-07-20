Mask giveaway for small business set to start Tuesday in Grass Valley

Nevada County will be handing out masks and hand sanitizer at no cost to localvsmall businesses starting today.

According to Jenn Tamo, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services senior administrative analyst, there are plenty of supplies left, with just about half of the supply of personal protective equipment spoken for online as of Monday.

The Office of Emergency Services is offering local small business owners with 25 or less employees a 30-day supply of masks and hand sanitizer for each employee. The program is intended to reach small local businesses and organizations, with a focus on hard-to-reach businesses and nonprofits, Tamo said in a press release.

Small business owners must complete an online application in advance in order to expedite the processing and distribution and can sign up here: https://bit.ly/vuestForm. After completing the online request form, they should print the first page of the confirmation email to serve as a receipt to be exchanged for the masks and sanitizer.

Small businesses can pick up their supplies at the former county Corporation Yard, 12548 Loma Rica Drive, Grass Valley, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re using a drive-thru model,” Tamo said. “We’ll bring it out to you, and it’s all packaged.”

Tamo said there still is a need for about 70 volunteers to help on Wednesday and Thursday, for three-and-a-half-hour shifts. Volunteers can sign up online through Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.