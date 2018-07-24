Marysville woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash

A Marysville woman faces criminal charges after an early Tuesday wreck killed two Yuba City residents, the California Highway Patrol said.

Rachel Hawkins, 32, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and a count of DUI — charges stemming from a 5:30 a.m. crash on North Beale Road, west of College View Drive, in Linda, reports state.

Hawkins, in a 1998 Ford Explorer, was driving west on North Beale as a 1993 Toyota Camry was traveling east, authorities said.

The Ford crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the Toyota. Two people riding in the Toyota, unnamed by authorities, were killed. Hawkins was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital with major injuries, reports state.

Drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash, authorities said.

