Marysville boy, 13, dies in dirt bike crash
A 13-year-old Marysville boy died over the weekend in a dirt bike crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
The solo-vehicle wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Linda. An officer responded to reports of a crash on Edgewater Circle, finding the boy had struck a tree while riding a 2012 KTM 125SX, reports state.
Authorities said the boy wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The boy was taken to Rideout Hospital in Marysville, where he died, CHP said.
