May 1
Steslicki and Carnahan: Kara Nicole Steslicki and Ryan Caniel Carnahan
Wilson and Watson: Heather White Wilson and Arlis Lynwood Watson Jr.
Tyrrell and Farwell: Alexis Rae Tyrell and Lucas Wade Farwell
Jablonski and Fairweather: Kathleen Mary Jablonski and Michael Byron Fairweather
May 3
Weber and Doucette: Anna Helen Weber and JAmes Edward Doucette
Darley and Mateo: Lyndsay Erin Darley and Amancio Samuel Mateo
May 4
Roberts and Brancato: Ashley Rose Roberts and Christopher John Brancato
May 5
Jubenville and Nelson: Melanie Wedy Jubenville and Brian Gabriel Nelson
Ashton and Reshatoff: Jessica Suzanne Ashton and Benjamin Robert Reshatoff
May 8
Manguso and Roland: Brianne Marie Roland and Daniel Louis Manguso
May 9
Kogut and Haglund: Larissa Marie Kogut and Peter Christian Haglund
May 10
Kinney and Johnson: Ettoria Rose Kinney and Lynnsey Shea Johnson
May 11
Rollins and Freeman: Michelle Delynn Rollins and Jeffery Allen Freeman
May 12
Wright and Dos Santos: Courtney Leanne Wright and Michael Anthony Dos Santos II
Potter and Seeba: Linda Susan Potter and John Henry Seeba III
Wixon and Gaughan: Celeste Cherie Wixon and Justin Anthony Gaughan
Blossom and Sanchez: Nacoa Cristalina Blossom and Diaz Leonardo Armin Sanchez
