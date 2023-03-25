Marriages, March 13 - 17, 2023 The Union Staff Mar 25, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 13McConnell and Bundy: Sabrina Marie McConnell and Bryan Timothy BundyMarch 14Brimer and Phillips: Shannon Ellyn Brimer and Derek Lee PhillipsMarch 17 Janes and Cook: Beverley Marie Janes and Cameron John CookAnderson and Burger: Nanci Joan Anderson and Jerry Roman BurgerHankins and Calderon: Brandi Lorea Hankins and Elijah Francis CalderonVelez and Halay: Vivian Yvette Velez and Joseph Mark Halay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Events Live Coverage From The Newsroom Live scanner feed here:Your browser does not support iFrames.