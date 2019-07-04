 MARRIAGES: JUNE 24-28, 2019 | TheUnion.com

MARRIAGES: JUNE 24-28, 2019

News | July 4, 2019

Submitted to The Union

June 24

Phillips and Watson: Danielle Nicole Phillips and Shane Vincent Watson.

Madson and Bonfigli: Valerie Jean Madson and Thomas Larry Bonfigli.

June 25

Graf and Meadows: Innocent Francesca Maria Luisa Graf and Rajadeva Meadows.

June 26

Sternik and Bradbury: Aria Grace Sternik and Beaumont Donald Bradbury.

June 28

Hronis and Rairigh: Nicole Blake Hronis and Allen Ray Rairigh.

Karalets and Veldhuizen: Tatsiana Karalets and Stephen Paul Veldhuizen.

Clyde and Franks: Kayla Elizabeth Clyde and Christopher Lance Franks.

