MARRIAGES: JUNE 24-28, 2019
Submitted to The Union
June 24
Phillips and Watson: Danielle Nicole Phillips and Shane Vincent Watson.
Madson and Bonfigli: Valerie Jean Madson and Thomas Larry Bonfigli.
June 25
Graf and Meadows: Innocent Francesca Maria Luisa Graf and Rajadeva Meadows.
June 26
Sternik and Bradbury: Aria Grace Sternik and Beaumont Donald Bradbury.
June 28
Hronis and Rairigh: Nicole Blake Hronis and Allen Ray Rairigh.
Karalets and Veldhuizen: Tatsiana Karalets and Stephen Paul Veldhuizen.
Clyde and Franks: Kayla Elizabeth Clyde and Christopher Lance Franks.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.