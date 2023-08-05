July 17
Woods and Frost: Kayla Diane Woods and Ryan Douglas Frost
July 17
Woods and Frost: Kayla Diane Woods and Ryan Douglas Frost
July 19
Bruun and Munro: Theodora Ulli Jordanka Bruun and Evan Matthew Munro
Cooper and Oitzman: Jordan Violet Cooper and Nolan Christopher Oitzman
July 20
Bailie and Matlock: Glenda Rae Bailie and Terry Alan Matlock
Lissner and Goodenough: Bailey Nicole Lissner and Dane Noel Goodenough
Thomson and Picolet: Kimberly Anne Thomson and Brett Thomas Picolet
July 21
Clark and Waelder: Patrisha Michelle Clark and Luke Ryan Waelder
Reynolds and Decker: Carmon Tyler Reynolds and Edward Daniel Decker
Ewing and Orman: Kelsey Chase Ewing and Daniel Clavey Orman
July 24
McMillian and Stover: Debra Renee McMillian and Steven Samuel Stover
Travis and Culum: Laura Elizabeth Travis and Nicholas Joseph Culum
July 25
Northrop and Adams: Sarah Summerlin Northrup and Jacob John Casey Adams
July 26
Murray and Keiser: Jamie Renee Murray and Matthew James Keiser
Echavarria and White: Alcuaz Candela Echavarria and Simon White
July 27
Ryan and Canty: Taylor Nicole Ryan and Jace Albert Canty
Anderson and Brayleystarpe: Autumn Marie Anderson and Grant Brayleylestarpe
July 28
McMahan and Miller: Bobbie Gail McMahan and Walter Scott Miller
Carter and Buswell: Sarah Megan Carter and Brook Nelson Buswell
