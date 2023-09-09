August 16
August 16
Alemania and Cartwright: Prelan Sulapas Alemania and Megan Elise Cartwright
Arbaugh and Drewry: Cory James Arbaugh and Brook Taylor Drewry
August 17
Brazell and McCall: Scott Ryan Brazell and Madison Paige McCall
Hoffman and Kane: Cephas Joel Hoffman and Elizabeth Theresa Kane
August 18
Prosser and Cole: Sara Anne Prosser and Michael Ray Cole
Smith and Florey: Andrew Ray Smith and Megan Nickole Florey
Enticknap and Sumrall: Tyler Warren Enticknap and Hannah Marie Sumrall
Shipilov and Lee: Yaroslav Shipilov and Alexandra Nicole Lee
Fox and Highlander: Craig Allen Fox and Luanne Frances Highlander
Noonan and Hall: Stephen Kirk Noonan and Tara Shayne Hall
Rothenberger and Henkel: Mary Ellen Rothenberger and Scott James Henkel
August 21
Ashman and McLeod: J. William Ashman and Elizabeth Ann McLeod
August 22
Crow and Gunder: Joshua Daniel Crow and Christine Elaine Gunder
August 23
Stewart and Stuart: Justin Lee Stewart and Chelsea Bond Stuart
Mattson and Sanders: Terwilliger Hannah Elizabeth Mattson and John Lawrence Sanders
Broddie and Morgan: Terry Lynn Brodie and Douglas Donald Morgan
Labarre and Montgomery: Tyler Scott Labarre and Taylor Kristen Montgomery
August 24
Lopes and Adams: Nicole Marie Lopes and Jessica Nicole Adams
August 25
Coyle and Vogt: Nathan Everett Coyle and Amelia Marie Vogt
Bender and Malmstead: Douglas Alan Bender and Jennifer Krysta Malmstead
Bundy and Herrera: Kevin patrick Bundy and Amber Loraine Herrera
Live scanner feed here: