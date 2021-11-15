 Market on the Mill Street Mall: Holiday Market and Second Saturday Art Walk kick off gift buying season | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez

Elias Funez
  

The holiday shopping season kicked off Saturday in downtown Grass Valley with a Holiday Market and the Second Saturday Art Walk. People browsed the Mill Street Mall, where they could buy unique crafts and wares from various local artisans, and take advantage of specials and discounts offered by storefront businesses.
Photo: Elias Funez
Twenty-sided dice window decorations could be found at the Simply Splendid Creations pop-up tent in front of Grass Valley Games during Saturday’s Holiday Market and Second Saturday Art Walk.
Photo: Elias Funez
Alice Lawrence of Alice’s Handcrafted Treasures shows off some of her Edison light fixtures, made with old license plates, during Saturday’s Holiday Market and Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
People took advantage of the great weekend weather and multitude of downtown merchants and artisans offering their wares for sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Laura Murphy shows off some of her unique pendant creations from her art booth called “Hammered and Wrapped.”
Photo: Elias Funez

