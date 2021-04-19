 Market days begin | TheUnion.com
Market days begin

News |

  

 

Carol Crockett and Wayne Olts of Crockett Tiles tend to their booth Saturday at the Grass Valley Farmers Market. The Saturday market will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center, 151 W. McKnight Way. It will run weekly until Nov. 20.
John Orona

 

The pair create custom, handmade ceramic tiles using unique materials.
John Orona

 

The green shimmering river in this tile depicting the South Yuba River was made from crushed olive oil bottles.
John Orona

 

Nevada County resident Chris Groves came by the market looking for honey.
John Orona

 

Groves stopped by the Sierra Rizing booth to pick up some baked goods

 

Groves’ honey haul from the Grass Valley Farmers Market Saturday.

 

Amy Pharis of Pharis Farm and Ciara Shapiro of AM Ranch sell pasture-raised protein. Pharis provides the chicken and Shapiro supplies the pork.
John Orona

 


 

 


 

Rivers Rising Bread was a popular choice among market goers Saturday.
John Orona

 

Kelsey Ewing said the bread sold out quickly.

sold out


 

Emma Stiso displays chilled Beber Fresh Almondmilk.

 


 

Nathan Arbaugh ran the Premier Mushrooms booth for his mother’s business Saturday.

 

Mushrooms on display Saturday at the Grass Valley Farmers Market.

 

Sugar Mills Bakery owner and baker Devin Blaney sells fresh baked goods Saturday.

 


 

Missy Boyd helps out at the family-run Fresh Way Fish booth Saturday.

 


 

Coco Lorraine started making and selling candles during the pandemic.

