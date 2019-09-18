Marijuana grow raided on San Juan Ridge

A multi-agency task force on Tuesday raided an illegal marijuana grow on the San Juan Ridge, seizing nearly 4,000 plants, according to a release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies, personnel from Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) and personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife escorted scientists from the California Water Resource Board to a property in the 18000 block of Jackass Flats Road.

Deputies had been investigating a large-scale cannabis grow that appeared to have significant negative impact to the surrounding forest lands and watershed, with seasonal runoff potentially entering the south fork of the Yuba River below Edwards Crossing via Spring Creek.

During the investigation, several environmental violations were noted and a total of 3,877 marijuana plants were seized. There were no state or local cannabis permits associated with this property, the release states.

In addition to what appears to be an illegal cannabis cultivation operation, the investigation is focusing on the overall negative impact to the county’s natural resources from large areas of unpermitted grading, several structures that had been erected without permits, and the use of chemical fertilizers.

County code enforcement officers were present to help. Three people were contacted on the property, and several others were believed to have fled. An environmental impact report will be forthcoming, and will be part of a final report to the district attorney for criminal charges against the land owner.