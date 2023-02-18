Staff Writer
Nevada City’s annual Mardi Gras Celebration is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 beginning with a street fair throughout the historic district from 12-4 p.m.
On North Pine Street shoppers will find accessories for costumes, purchase handmade gifts, masks, and other items from ecologically mindful vendors. A variety of food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.
Revelers will line Broad Street at 2 p.m. for a parade capturing the spirit of Fat Tuesday with more than 25 floats and community members dressed in beads and colorful costumes. Everyone is encouraged to wear festive Mardi Gras attire.
For the first time, the Nevada City Mardi Gras Celebration and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) fall on the same weekend.
The Chamber of Commerce partnered with the WSFF, according to Stuart Baker, Executive Director of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. The theme of this year’s Mardi Gras celebration is aligned with the film festival to celebrate “CommUNITY.”
“People should know that the film festival will hold off on any screenings during the noon to 4 p.m. celebration so that attendees won’t miss anything and to avoid congestion,” Baker said.
Along with the fun, Nevada City also honors noteworthy citizens for their contributions to the community. Each year the Mardi Gras Planning Committee chooses four individuals that have had a positive impact on Nevada City’s community.
“Those who attend will find out who was chosen as the honorary Grand Marshall this year, along with the Mardi Gras King and Queen, Grand Duke and Grand Duchess,” Baker said.
