Marching presidents return this weekend

This weekend is your chance to see the presidents … sort of.

The 56th annual Constitution Weekend celebration will return to Nevada City on Saturday and Sunday. This celebration has been a tradition since 1967 and is reported to be the oldest and largest Constitution observance in the western United States.

The weekend kicks off with Revolutionary War reenactments at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and again 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. The Delaware Regiment of the Brigade of the American Revolution will offer living history demonstrations of Revolutionary War soldiers drilling and firing, along with kids’ mock drilling activities, music by the California Consolidated Drum Band and colonial life living history.

Saturday afternoon, enjoy an open-air concert with the Nevada County Concert Band and the Watsonville Community Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on North Pine Street. Bring a chair, sit back and enjoy lively music in the historic district.

The Constitution Day Parade will be held in the heart of historic Nevada City, winding its way down Broad Street at 2 p.m. Sunday. It features dozens of entries, including marching bands, floats, antique autos, politicians, and the perennial favorite — the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City, a humorous but reverent depiction of each U.S. president and first lady.

The Famous Marching Presidents was founded by David “Sparky” Parker, a Nevada City artist, 35 years ago.

“The Famous Marching Presidents may be the only group of its kind in America,” Parker said in a news release. “The presidents have the best of fun celebrating the three C’s — community, country, Constitution!”

You can also catch the Ben Ali Shrine Club with various entries, including their renowned go-cart unit, a favorite among kids and all ages alike. Prior to the parade at 1:30 p.m., there will be a reenactment of the signing of the United States Constitution.

“This fun, family event is certainly one of the most unique events of the year,” said Lynn Skrukrud, Constitution Day committee member and event manager for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. “The reenactments and colorful groups help to bring history to life with an artful flare that Nevada City is known for. It’s sure to be entertaining for all ages.”

Avoid parking hassles with the free shuttle from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday from the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., to downtown Nevada City. Make a day out of it by stopping by the annual 49er Rotary Duck Race.

Source: Lynn Skrukrud

KNOW & GO Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Revolutionary Way Living History at Pioneer Park 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Open air concert with the Nevada County Concert Band and Watsonville Community Band on North Pine Street (bring a chair) Sunday 10 a.m. to noon: Revolutionary Way Living History at Pioneer Park Noon to 4 p.m.: 49er Rotary Duck Race at 101 Boulder St. 1:30 p.m.: Re-enactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution at Broad and Pine streets 2 p.m.: Constitution Day Parade on Broad Street