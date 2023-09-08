Staff Writer
Over the weekend of September 16 & 17, Nevada City will celebrate its (nearly) annual Constitution Day Parade, one of only two towns in the United States to observe the holiday with a parade.
The tradition began in 1967 and has cemented Nevada City on the map for those looking to observe great moments in American history. Complete with a reenaction of the Revolutionary War taking place on the mornings of September 16 and 17, the day will culminate with a parade in downtown Nevada City. As they have for the last 36 years, the Famous Marching Presidents will be an integral part of the march down Broad Street.
“This is the 57th year (of the parade),” said David “Sparky” Parker, former Nevada City mayor and founding member of the Marching Presidents. “Colonel William ‘Bill’ Lambert and the Masonic Lodge started the parade and the colonel was the driving force. He has since passed away. The Masonic Lodge participated in huge amounts; they had clowns, they had people in go-karts and they came from all over northern California for years, for decades. Busloads of them would show up to be in the parade. They probably outnumbered locals 30 to one.
“I used to live up on Boulder Street and the buses (of parade goers) would park up there,” Parker continued. “It was a rainy day and I realized that we had very little local participation. I thought we need a local group. It’s 1988 and I literally bolted up in the middle of the night and blurted out ‘The Famous Marching Presidents!’ And that was the nexus of it. I call it an art project; I am an artist, and I consider it an art project.”
Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is regularly observed on September 17, with celebrations taking place on close dates. Nevada City is the only town west of the Mississippi River to designate the day with a formal parade, according to Parker.
As leader of the Marching Presidents, Parker and the company’s work on the parade begins as early as March.
“There’s a lot of work,” he said. “On Sunday we go to the Miners Foundry—we’ve been there 28 years. It’s actually funny because we are all hanging out on Friday night then on Sunday you come back in your costume, and we take pictures. We try to figure out what we’re going to do at the review stand. This year we are celebrating the only president yet to have lived in Nevada City.”
That president? One Herbert Hoover.
Parker acknowledges that some of the presidents may be ready to hang up their stove-piped hats, which means the Marching Presidents may need to be helmed by those of a younger generation. Parker and the team, he said, are ready to pass the torch.
Additionally, Parker noted that for the run of the Marching Presidents, he portrayed Martin Van Buren, who was the eighth president of the United States and the first to be born in the country.
“One of our goals this decade is to transform the group to 30 or 40-something kids,” Parker said. “Absolutely. I am definitely a senior citizen.”
The recreation of the Revolutionary War will take place in Pioneer Park, with dedicated folks who reenact as closely as possible the battles between the Crown and the colonies that eventually led to the signing of the Constitution. The reenactments will take place on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m.
“The Chamber of Commerce likes to put us toward the back, and it’s flattering that their reason is that the crowd anticipates (us),” Parker said.
“Our current goal is to do a film/video of not only our participation but the history of the parade. And we’ve been shooting footage of that for the last four or five years. Hopefully, we will be able to do it before our 40th (year). This is our 36th year. It’s pretty amazing.
“We have a lot of fun. I say we celebrate the three Cs: community, country, and constitution. That’s really what we do. And we do it in a way that’s serious but not too serious. We do have some fun.”
For more information on the Constitution Day Parade and surrounding events, please visit www.nevadacitychamber.com.