Marching in solidarity: Women’s march continues in Nevada City (PHOTO GALLERY)

About 100 like-minded women and men gathered on the streets of downtown Nevada City Saturday to continue the tradition of the Women’s March, now in its fourth year.

The event coincided with women’s marches across the country as well as with the Wild and Scenic Film Festival going on in Nevada City.

Teresa Baker, founder of Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge and African American Nature & Parks Experience, helped kick off the women’s march in Robinson Plaza along with other speakers including local Nisenan tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert and Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall.

“Don’t be afraid to use your voice; one person can make a difference,” Baker said to the crowd. “I know firsthand that we as women can do this, we can make a change. Not just by voting, that’s important too, but by making sure people are aware of our concerns, and our voice, and that we will not be standing idly by while people try to shout us down.”

“So let’s go forward in solidarity and make sure they hear us, and make sure we scream loud, not just for ourselves, but for these little ones that are paying attention to us. We need to set the example.”

Signs such as “Women’s rights are human rights”, “This is the last straw”, and “Shame on LaMalfa” were carried along by the crowd that made their way up Broad Street, down Commercial Street, and back up Broad to convene on the Wild and Scenic Film Festival’s EnviroFair on York Street.

“I did it in Sacramento, I did it in Chico, but it was so empowering to do it here,” Nevada City’s Julie McEnro said about her involvement in local women’s marches.

According to the groups’ invite page, the mission of the Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.