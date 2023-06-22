Staff Writer
Unfortunately, many businesses suffered through the snowstorms that plagued Nevada County this winter.
However, very few have a story quite like that of InConcert Sierra, who on March 3 closed on the purchase of a $2 million building on Crown Point Court in Grass Valley — which is intended to serve as a community conference center and concert hall — amassing nearly 42,000 square feet.
Less than a day after the papers were signed Mother Nature made her presence known and dropped feet of heavy snow on the structure leading its roof to collapse.
“It was about 24 hours after we purchased it,” said Barbara Drew, Board Supervisor of InConcert Sierra. “We bought in on a Friday and it happened that weekend. And it just happened to be discovered; there was no one working on the weekend but there was a guy from Grass Valley Group who wanted to use the shower there. He liked the shower better here than the one at his home. And he came in on a Sunday morning and noticed that the roof collapsed. We said, ‘Are you kidding me? We just bought it!’”
Repair and renovation costs are expected to run between $12-14 million, with the nonprofit organization already having raised $7 million.
Drew surmised that the presumed timing of the collapse—March 4th—is the only day that offers a command (march forth) which is telling for what the nonprofit organization has been forced to do since the disaster.
The property—which lies on five acres, the actual building accounting for one full acre—is currently in a demolition state and being prepared for extensive renovations expected to be complete in September 2024.
InConcert has employed local companies as much as possible and will continue to do so throughout the process.
In addition to its concert hall and black box theater, the building will also accommodate an extensive conference center with break-out rooms and a state-of-the-art kitchen.
The conference center alone looks to host about 300 people.
“We had Antonio (Ayestaran) out here on walk through and he loved the kitchen area,” said Julie Hardin, Executive Director of InConcert Sierra. “He said ‘this is 100 times better’ than anything (he’s seen). Tony from Diego’s said the same thing.”
Kitchen doors will open right into the conference room, allowing for expeditious service from kitchen to guests.
“We’re going to talk to the caterers (and ask), what do you want?” Hardin said. “They know what they need. They like this counter space, and a big empty space and some warming ovens. So really we are in that design phase.”
The location will offer parking in-lot as well as on-street. Ken Hardin, Artistic Director for InConcert Sierra said he has done some research and has seen upwards of 60 cars parked on the streets surrounding the location.
As far as the main concert hall itself, the Hardins project that the space will serve any number of different needs. The new space will offer green rooms, dressing rooms, offices, and storage space. The real showcase, they all say, will be the main stage.
“The stage will be large enough for a full orchestra and a full choir,” said Barbara Drew. “The choir will have risers that are spacious enough for them to be able to sit when they are not singing which is a real win.”
“It will be quite a bit the largest stage in town,” said Ken Hardin, “which we really need because Music In The Mountains does big events like that with big productions with a big orchestra and a big chorus, and we do also.
“The high school does. Rod (Baggett) has always wanted to do things with orchestra, but…you can do ensembles with like 10 with all of his choirs on stage but he would love to have a space. So it will be used in that way but it will also be very usable for smaller performances. We’ll have an acoustic backdrop that’s portable that will be able to be placed on the stage to basically make a backdrop that’s more intimate. It’s uncomfortable actually having a soloist on an enormous stage. They look insignificant and none of us want to look insignificant.”
InConcert Sierra has its eyes on the goal of offering a versatile space, with generous wings off stage that will help incorporate ballet or theater performances.
“Ballet dancers need space off stage so when they go running off there won’t just be a wall,” Ken Hardin explained.
Much care is going into the way the space carries the sound, so a lot of attention is going into acoustics.
“It will be dead space all the way around to isolate the sound from outside so we won’t hear Cal Fire planes,” said Julie Hardin.
“The seating capacity of the concert hall will be just about 500,” said Ken. “We won’t know until we get all the little intricate details worked out like where our control booth is, and what does that do to our handicapped seating? All these little things we are still noodling around with. Our current iteration we are about 526.
“Seating is generous, the typical seat width in the past in fixed concert seating like we’ll have is 19-21 inch wide seats. And our seating will vary from 21-24 (inches). It’s very comfortable seating.”
Seating will be layered by a computer program which has an algorithm which places the seats based on a variance to the width and lays it out so InConcert can get the maximum number of seats, avoiding the awkward situation of staring at the back of someone else’s head.
Drew added: “The halls will all be large enough to get a big concert Steinway through.”
The new building will be ADA compliant, and the construction team is working hard to remove any unnecessary posts that could inhibit the views of patrons.
“There are all kinds of acoustic treatments you use to deflect sound evenly in every direction,” Ken Hardin said. “The first thing that will happen is that the contractor will come in and cut about three foot wide strips of the concrete, and take it out for new footings for the walls of the concert hall, all the way around the perimeter. Those walls are going to go up 40 feet, for the purpose of acoustics. So inside the ceiling will be about 35 feet.”
Initially built in 1992 and taking into consideration the structural trauma the organization faced, much of the infrastructure is in place though some will need updating.
“These trusses were designed in 1992 for a code that required 30 pounds per square foot of snow,” Ken Hardin said. “And the code now is 60 pounds. We’re doing everything we can to exceed that requirement.
“A couple of us did research on how snow load works and what are the factors? There was a perfect storm; every factor that would have added to density was happening so we estimate at one point there was probably 90-100 pounds per square foot. Fluffy snow is, like, 15 pounds.”
Efforts to raise funds in support of the rebuilding are ongoing, with any and all donations being accepted on behalf of InConcert Sierra’s building campaign. The company even has its first performance booked for its first official show in the new space in October 2024, following a soft opening in the September prior.
In the meantime, InConcert will host a “ground breaking” when the transition from demolition to construction begins. The date is to be determined.
“We are very excited about being close to turning the corner from demolition to construction,” Ken Hardin said.
“We are working really hard and at the same time we are managing this part of the project. We are also working really hard on design. So this past Monday we had—for the first time—our entire design team, which is people from all over the state. We spent about three hours walking through the building and problem-solving and brainstorming and then we met…and looked at plans. It was a really productive.”